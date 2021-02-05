Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 460 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $470.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.16. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

