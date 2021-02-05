Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Zynga by 13.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.29 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -343.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $97,683.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,254 shares in the company, valued at $154,523.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,137,949 shares of company stock valued at $20,730,147. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.