Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $120.82.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

