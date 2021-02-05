Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:SO opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

