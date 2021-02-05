Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 204 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

