Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,115 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,820,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $96.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

