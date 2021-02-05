Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $729,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $729,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $653,250.00.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CORT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

