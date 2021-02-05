Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) (LON:CRCL) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) (LON:CRCL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.23. Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 1,612,745 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.05.

Corcel Plc (CRCL.L) Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as holds an option to acquire interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

