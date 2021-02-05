Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.18.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

