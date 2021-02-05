Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,963 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,878,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 672.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 186,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,741,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $114.33 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.