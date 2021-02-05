Contrasting Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) & BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mercantile Bank pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mercantile Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Mercantile Bank and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 23.02% 9.67% 1.02% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mercantile Bank and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.92%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and BEO Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 2.54 $49.46 million $2.57 11.26 BEO Bancorp $27.83 million 1.53 $4.28 million N/A N/A

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial, residential mortgage, and instalment loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied, and multi-family and residential rental property real estate loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 32 automated teller machines and eight video banking machines. The company operates 40 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposit, and savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, and mortgage loans; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. As of April 16, 2020, the company operated 20 branches and 5 loan production offices in twelve eastern Oregon and five eastern Washington counties. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

