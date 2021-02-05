Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Up 6.5%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.52. Approximately 297,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 345,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $453.23 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after buying an additional 184,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 706.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 185,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 36,123 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 297.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 65,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

