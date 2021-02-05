Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

CRK stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 559.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 207.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

