Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report $270.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.40 million and the highest is $285.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $289.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $842.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.20 million to $954.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 202,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.48.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

