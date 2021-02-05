Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) stock opened at €77.80 ($91.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.98.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

