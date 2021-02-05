COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Up 6.7%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) was up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.48 and last traded at $45.64. Approximately 375,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 303,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.76.

Several analysts have commented on CMPS shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth $36,554,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth $17,450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $12,784,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $11,562,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $2,616,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.