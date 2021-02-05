Comparing ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) & Its Peers

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is one of 778 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ADC Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million -$116.48 million -12.34 ADC Therapeutics Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -5.66

ADC Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ADC Therapeutics. ADC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ADC Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADC Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 ADC Therapeutics Competitors 4232 16526 36588 749 2.58

ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.12%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 24.89%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADC Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ADC Therapeutics Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 and ADCT-602, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901. ADC Therapeutics SA has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.