Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Separately, HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of CCU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 222,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,708. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.96 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.