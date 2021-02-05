Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8,982.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after buying an additional 929,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,686,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,917 shares of company stock worth $2,598,490. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

