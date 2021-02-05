Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MSCI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $430.19 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $427.67 and a 200 day moving average of $386.93.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

