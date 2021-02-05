Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Comerica worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.