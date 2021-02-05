Comerica Bank Purchases 32,500 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.57% of Construction Partners worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 722.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 247.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at $183,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

