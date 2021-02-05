Comerica Bank Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of STERIS worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,483,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STERIS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after acquiring an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after purchasing an additional 167,891 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in STERIS by 35.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 604,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 156,673 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in STERIS by 49.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $185.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.