Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after buying an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after buying an additional 370,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $142.15 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $152.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

