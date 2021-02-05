Comerica Bank Has $9.70 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 82,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Truist increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

