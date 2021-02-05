Comerica Bank Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 10.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

