Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $179.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.73. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROLL. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,091 shares of company stock worth $10,741,096 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

