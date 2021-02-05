Comerica Bank Acquires 13,583 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 9.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 42.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 85,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,945 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

