Comerica Bank Acquires 12,219 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $2,985,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $388,000.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a PE ratio of -216.77 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $204.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

