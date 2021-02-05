Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.10.

COLM opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $99.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,330,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,425 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,591 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

