Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.75-4.05 EPS.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $14.25 on Friday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,727. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.09.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 53,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $4,343,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,425 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,591. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

