Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.30 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCHWF. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

CCHWF stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. Columbia Care has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $7.74.

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

