Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

