Colliers Securities Weighs in on Columbus McKinnon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

