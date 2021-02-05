CoinDeal Token Price Reaches $0.0071 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One CoinDeal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $331,119.77 and $227.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00055113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00152374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00240449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041782 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

CoinDeal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.