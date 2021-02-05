Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.6-18.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.64 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.90-4.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.38.

CTSH stock traded down $4.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,767,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

