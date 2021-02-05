CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

CMS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.42. 112,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,252. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

