CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Earnings Results

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. 98,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,252. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.59.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.