CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Short Interest Up 13.8% in January

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

Shares of CME opened at $193.53 on Friday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average of $173.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1,556.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after buying an additional 638,009 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,780,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in CME Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,455,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

