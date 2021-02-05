Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $12.23 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

