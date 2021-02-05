Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 5.4%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.99. 10,150,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 13,905,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

