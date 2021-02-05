Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Up to $6.54

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $7.33. Clene shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,249 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Nanomedicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a nanotechnology drug platform for the development of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

