ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.52. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 3,525 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 871.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of ClearSign Technologies worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

