ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.04. 195,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 107,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.50.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 26.20%.

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 17,100 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,259,943 shares in the company, valued at $15,280,894.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 71,395 shares of company stock worth $154,082. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

