Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 120,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,529. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

