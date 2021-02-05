Citigroup Increases Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $300.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $286.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.46. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 892.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Waters by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after buying an additional 201,355 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Waters by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after buying an additional 106,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

