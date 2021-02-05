Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NYSE C opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after acquiring an additional 638,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Citigroup by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

