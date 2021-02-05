Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,146 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,549,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

