Citigroup Downgrades Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of DISCA opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

