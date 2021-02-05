Citigroup Cuts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $225.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a positive rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.41.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX opened at $184.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.