Citigroup Cuts L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $225.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHX. 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a positive rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.41.
LHX opened at $184.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
